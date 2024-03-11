USA Financial Formulas Boosts Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

USA Financial Formulas increased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,050 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises about 1.6% of USA Financial Formulas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,480.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.19.

TJX stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $96.52. 2,188,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,925,171. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.86. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.92 and a 52-week high of $102.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 64.18%. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

