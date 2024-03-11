USA Financial Formulas Has $2.39 Million Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

USA Financial Formulas boosted its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,115 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Ross Stores comprises 3.6% of USA Financial Formulas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $503,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 673,713 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $76,096,000 after purchasing an additional 30,056 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $8,322,000. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at $2,422,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Ross Stores stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $145.83. 800,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,885,755. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $99.00 and a one year high of $151.12. The stock has a market cap of $49.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.50.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 41.15% and a net margin of 9.20%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 24.10%.

Ross Stores announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.10 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ROST shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $144.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ross Stores from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.21.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

