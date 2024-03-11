USA Financial Formulas Lowers Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

USA Financial Formulas decreased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. W.W. Grainger comprises about 1.1% of USA Financial Formulas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

NYSE:GWW traded down $8.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $961.81. 79,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,598. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $908.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $805.82. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $625.97 and a one year high of $999.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $47.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.14.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.05 by $0.28. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 56.54% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 20.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total value of $3,694,339.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,756,231.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total transaction of $2,966,586.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,664,629.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total value of $3,694,339.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,756,231.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on GWW. StockNews.com lowered W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Loop Capital lowered W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $925.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,075.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $886.11.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Articles

