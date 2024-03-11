USA Financial Formulas Lowers Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

USA Financial Formulas lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,679,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,984,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 69,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,699,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 31,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 12,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,217,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $513.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,616,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,309,659. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $382.37 and a 1-year high of $520.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $493.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $463.50. The company has a market cap of $397.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

