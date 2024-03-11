USA Financial Formulas Raises Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

USA Financial Formulas grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 43,121.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,212 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,193 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Comcast were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,356,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,587,428. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.45. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $34.63 and a one year high of $47.46. The company has a market cap of $173.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

