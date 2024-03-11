USA Financial Formulas Sells 1,453 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

USA Financial Formulas decreased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 817 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Netflix were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Netflix by 142.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 667,597 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $252,085,000 after purchasing an additional 392,427 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 147,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $55,798,000 after acquiring an additional 26,109 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,723,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Netflix by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 918,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $404,755,000 after acquiring an additional 160,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total transaction of $148,454.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,575,476.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total transaction of $12,232,318.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total value of $148,454.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,575,476.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 298,003 shares of company stock valued at $162,647,852. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic upped their price target on Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark upped their price target on Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $560.15.

Netflix Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $604.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,532,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,962,061. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $285.33 and a 12 month high of $624.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $261.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.36, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $546.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $471.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.03 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

