USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Chairman Sells $539,539.00 in Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) Chairman Kevin Guest sold 11,011 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $539,539.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,059. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

USANA Health Sciences Stock Performance

NYSE USNA traded up $0.42 on Monday, reaching $49.00. The company had a trading volume of 106,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,080. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.19 and its 200-day moving average is $52.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.90. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.01 and a 1-year high of $69.60.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.35. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $221.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On USANA Health Sciences

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the third quarter worth $570,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,536,000 after acquiring an additional 8,084 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 122,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,052 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $2,469,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 27.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 23,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on USNA. StockNews.com raised USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on USANA Health Sciences from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

Featured Stories

