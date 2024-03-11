USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Chairman Sells $539,539.00 in Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) Chairman Kevin Guest sold 11,011 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $539,539.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,059. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NYSE USNA traded up $0.42 on Monday, reaching $49.00. The company had a trading volume of 106,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,080. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.19 and its 200-day moving average is $52.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.90. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.01 and a 1-year high of $69.60.
USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.35. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $221.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have weighed in on USNA. StockNews.com raised USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on USANA Health Sciences from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.
