Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Price Target Increased to $248.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $247.00 to $248.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $266.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $265.67.

Shares of MTN opened at $223.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Vail Resorts has a 1 year low of $204.88 and a 1 year high of $258.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.02.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($4.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.59) by ($0.01). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $258.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Vail Resorts will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hilary Schneider sold 2,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total transaction of $580,716.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,350,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTN. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 531.6% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

