Vale (NYSE:VALE) Shares Gap Down to $13.19

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.19, but opened at $12.84. Vale shares last traded at $12.88, with a volume of 7,448,210 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VALE shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vale in a report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Vale from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.98.

Get Vale alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Vale

Vale Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $57.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.98.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.48). Vale had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $13.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Vale Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.3182 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.7%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.10%.

Institutional Trading of Vale

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Vale by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vale by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Vale by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 6,829 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Vale by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 151,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 54,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vale in the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

About Vale

(Get Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.