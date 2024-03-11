Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Auxier Asset Management

Auxier Asset Management trimmed its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy comprises 1.5% of Auxier Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $8,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 13.9% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Athena Investment Management acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,304,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $184,795,000 after purchasing an additional 44,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 28,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $148.47. 722,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,288,912. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $49.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.53. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $104.18 and a twelve month high of $152.20.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The business had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 15.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.75.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

