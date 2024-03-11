Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Value Line Price Performance

Shares of VALU stock opened at $41.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.33 million, a PE ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.78. Value Line has a one year low of $32.07 and a one year high of $62.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.39.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Value Line had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 45.16%. The business had revenue of $9.61 million during the quarter.

Value Line Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 26th. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Value Line by 627.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Value Line by 393.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Value Line by 752.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Value Line by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Value Line by 165.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

About Value Line

Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.

