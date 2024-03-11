Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 682,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,814,000 after purchasing an additional 12,224 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 251.2% during the 3rd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 104,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,385,000 after purchasing an additional 74,554 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,338,000.

VUG traded down $2.69 on Monday, hitting $336.74. 193,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,046. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $224.00 and a fifty-two week high of $346.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $325.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $301.02. The stock has a market cap of $110.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

