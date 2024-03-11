Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Bought by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 740.5% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $80.60 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.34. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.78 and a 52-week high of $81.65.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.2732 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

