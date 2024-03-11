Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) is Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s 10th Largest Position

Paragon Capital Management Ltd reduced its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 281,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,184 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up 3.5% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $16,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.73. The stock had a trading volume of 927,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,670,862. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $56.07 and a 12 month high of $60.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.76 and its 200 day moving average is $58.04.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.1496 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

