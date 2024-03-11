Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) is EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,985,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,037 shares during the period. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned 2.80% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $141,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIGI. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

VIGI stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,053. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $68.45 and a 52-week high of $82.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.3743 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

