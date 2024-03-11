Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $46,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.31 on Monday, hitting $233.72. The company had a trading volume of 35,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,044. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $173.63 and a 52 week high of $237.96. The company has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.69.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.