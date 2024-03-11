Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Hits New 1-Year High at $199.41

Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $199.41 and last traded at $198.61, with a volume of 36505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $197.10.

Vanguard Materials ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Materials ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Further Reading

