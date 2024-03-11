Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) is Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s 6th Largest Position

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 138.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,575,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,075,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.9% of Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.74% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $268,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $430,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,640,000. Carlson Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,437,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,202,000 after buying an additional 47,704 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 98,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,376,000 after buying an additional 31,831 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 635,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,733,000 after buying an additional 324,835 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $77.28 during trading hours on Monday. 1,261,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,371,564. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $77.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.20.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.229 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

