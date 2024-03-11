Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.0% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBR stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $184.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,629. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $147.94 and a 1-year high of $187.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $178.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.90. The company has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

