Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.0% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,159,047,000 after purchasing an additional 158,312,614 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,999,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,812,000 after purchasing an additional 79,898 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,244,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,032,000 after acquiring an additional 70,494 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,171,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,767,000 after acquiring an additional 40,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,296,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,418,000 after acquiring an additional 23,578 shares during the last quarter.

VBR stock traded down $0.65 on Monday, hitting $184.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,629. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.90. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $147.94 and a 1 year high of $187.99. The stock has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

