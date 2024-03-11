Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Bought by Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.

Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,546,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,269,104. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.78. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $50.95 and a twelve month high of $60.51. The firm has a market cap of $65.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.8471 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

