Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Shares Sold by Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,579 shares during the quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 234.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.
Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $49.45. The stock had a trading volume of 760,725 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.30.
The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.
