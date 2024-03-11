Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Receives $78.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.50.

PCVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on Vaxcyte in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Vaxcyte from $73.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Vaxcyte

In other news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 30,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.03, for a total transaction of $1,980,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 375,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,814,998.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $481,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,782,745.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.03, for a total value of $1,980,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 375,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,814,998.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,860 shares of company stock worth $8,571,463. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vaxcyte by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 481,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,214,000 after buying an additional 52,005 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vaxcyte by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 607,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,133,000 after purchasing an additional 214,206 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Vaxcyte by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 80,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Vaxcyte by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 201,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,667,000 after purchasing an additional 31,286 shares during the last quarter.

Vaxcyte Stock Performance

Shares of PCVX stock opened at $72.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.93. Vaxcyte has a fifty-two week low of $34.11 and a fifty-two week high of $82.04.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.93). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.73) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vaxcyte will post -4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

Featured Articles

