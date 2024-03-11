Velas (VLX) Trading 26.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Velas (VLX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 11th. Velas has a market capitalization of $60.27 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Velas has traded up 26.7% against the dollar. One Velas coin can currently be bought for $0.0235 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.95 or 0.00067896 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00009394 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00020975 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00019059 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00003773 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,566,571,699 coins. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is velas.com.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

