Velocity Minerals (CVE:VLC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.09

Velocity Minerals Ltd. (CVE:VLC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 102700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Velocity Minerals Trading Down 10.0 %

The stock has a market cap of C$17.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.12.

Velocity Minerals Company Profile

Velocity Minerals Ltd., a gold exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in Bulgaria. It explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds 70% interest in the Tintyava property, which includes the Rozino gold project located in the municipalities of Ivaylovgrad and Krumovgrad in southeast Bulgaria; the Momchil property, which includes the Obichnik gold project located within the municipality of Momchilgrad in southeast, Bulgaria; and a 100% interest in the Iglika property covering an area of 105 square kilometers located in southeast Bulgaria.

