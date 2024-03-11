Verasity 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $33.78 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 11th. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for about $0.0140 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. Verasity has a market cap of $143.65 million and $33.78 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001273 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00004285 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000038 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Verasity Profile

VRA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 100,249,906,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,249,906,818 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

