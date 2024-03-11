Verity Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,105 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

Invesco Solar ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TAN traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 715,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,806. Invesco Solar ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.15 and a fifty-two week high of $79.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.87.

Invesco Solar ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.