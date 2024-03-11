Verity Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,736 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,790 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SKX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,059,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $635,044,000 after purchasing an additional 592,347 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,778,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $151,577,000 after acquiring an additional 157,862 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,770,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $233,520,000 after acquiring an additional 112,517 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 6.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,784,301 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $99,065,000 after purchasing an additional 165,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 4.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,200,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,672,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

SKX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.18.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 99,139 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $5,737,173.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,345,413.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO David Weinberg sold 67,390 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $3,899,859.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,183,107.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 99,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $5,737,173.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,345,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 185,566 shares of company stock valued at $10,799,585. Insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.29. 621,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,685,342. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.12 and its 200-day moving average is $55.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.56 and a 52 week high of $65.17.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

