Verity Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GDX. Theory Financial LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 20.4% during the third quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 122,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 20,837 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 31.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,085,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,028,000 after purchasing an additional 738,786 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 71,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 128.4% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,274,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 45,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:GDX traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.18. 11,883,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,948,947. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $25.62 and a 1 year high of $36.26. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.73.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

