Verity Asset Management Inc. Buys 305 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,777 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 98.1% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $350,790.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,905,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on SWKS. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.10.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:SWKS traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $106.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 676,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,807. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.97. The firm has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.06 and a 12-month high of $118.42.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 48.23%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

