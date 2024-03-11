Verity Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $869,104,000. Fiducient Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,706.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 2,160,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,784 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,442.5% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,611,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,820,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,961,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,029 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $1.10 on Monday, reaching $469.29. 2,628,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,238,210. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.76 and a fifty-two week high of $476.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $451.68 and a 200 day moving average of $423.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

