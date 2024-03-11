Verity Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGLT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 40.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,008,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756,787 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 811.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,477,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,910,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095,592 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $170,415,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 40.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,099,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $65,225,000.

Shares of VGLT traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.67. 904,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,110,574. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.82. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $51.90 and a 52-week high of $67.08.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.1758 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

