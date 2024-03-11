Verity Asset Management Inc. Purchases 10,413 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 77.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS COWZ traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.20. 3,016,342 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.47 and its 200 day moving average is $50.82. The stock has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

