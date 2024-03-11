Verity Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,003 Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Verity Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Seaways were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INSW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,465,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,511,000 after acquiring an additional 64,562 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,365,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,238,000 after acquiring an additional 43,736 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 3.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,023,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,613,000 after buying an additional 94,606 shares during the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE boosted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 2,495.6% in the second quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 1,797,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,718,000 after buying an additional 1,727,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 0.5% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,331,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,911,000 after buying an additional 6,137 shares during the last quarter. 63.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Seaways alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 13,760 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total transaction of $727,491.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,942 shares in the company, valued at $7,874,563.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Derek G. Solon sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $44,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,774 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,095.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 13,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total transaction of $727,491.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,874,563.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,260 shares of company stock worth $947,911 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on INSW shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of International Seaways in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on International Seaways

International Seaways Price Performance

NYSE:INSW traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.09. 192,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,132. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. International Seaways, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.77 and a 1 year high of $54.95. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of -0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.38.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The transportation company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.10. International Seaways had a net margin of 51.92% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $250.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.36 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Seaways, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Seaways Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is currently 4.27%.

About International Seaways

(Free Report)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.