Verity Asset Management Inc. Sells 722 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Verity Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.2% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,562,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313,963 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 257.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,781,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,500 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $435,417,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,611,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,501 shares during the last quarter.

VTI stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $253.74. 1,441,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,275,013. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $190.18 and a one year high of $257.71. The stock has a market cap of $357.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.08.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

