Verity Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,360 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Verity Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,360 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTRA. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,493,855,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Coterra Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,559,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,640,000 after purchasing an additional 64,835 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Coterra Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,080,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,980,000 after purchasing an additional 235,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Coterra Energy by 3.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,945,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,329,000 after purchasing an additional 544,768 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

Coterra Energy stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.31. 2,503,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,938,486. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.40. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The firm has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.38%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CTRA. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Coterra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.43.

Insider Activity at Coterra Energy

In related news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $364,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

