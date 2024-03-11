Verity Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Verity Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 18.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,360 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,493,855,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $300,998,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at $169,781,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at $151,999,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Coterra Energy

In other Coterra Energy news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $364,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coterra Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

Shares of CTRA stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $26.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,503,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,938,486. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.40. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 37.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Coterra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.43.

Read Our Latest Report on CTRA

About Coterra Energy

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.