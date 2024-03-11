Verity Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Verity Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 140,737.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,290,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,364,142,000 after acquiring an additional 196,151,351 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $156,481,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 155.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 704,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,418,000 after acquiring an additional 428,152 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,802,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,560.7% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 277,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,408,000 after buying an additional 260,670 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VBK traded down $1.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $255.46. The stock had a trading volume of 74,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,937. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $195.63 and a twelve month high of $262.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $242.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.