Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target Increased to C$21.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Free Report) (NYSE:VET) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. ATB Capital cut their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$27.00 to C$23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. CIBC cut their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$21.88.

Shares of VET stock opened at C$14.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.26. Vermilion Energy has a 12-month low of C$13.30 and a 12-month high of C$21.60. The firm has a market cap of C$2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -33.10%.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

