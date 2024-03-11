Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VKTX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $32.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $46.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $76.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:VKTX opened at $71.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of -78.02 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.11 and its 200-day moving average is $21.34. Viking Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $99.41.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Viking Therapeutics news, CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $268,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 180,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,067. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $268,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 180,730 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,067. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $691,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 374,079 shares of company stock valued at $9,729,653 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $36,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

