Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Virgin Money UK from GBX 265 ($3.36) to GBX 180 ($2.28) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 220 ($2.79) to GBX 200 ($2.54) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 210 ($2.67) to GBX 195 ($2.47) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Virgin Money UK has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 198.75 ($2.52).

Virgin Money UK Stock Down 0.5 %

Virgin Money UK Cuts Dividend

LON:VMUK opened at GBX 213.70 ($2.71) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,187.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.87. Virgin Money UK has a twelve month low of GBX 134.20 ($1.70) and a twelve month high of GBX 218.80 ($2.78). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 158.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 159.07.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Virgin Money UK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,777.78%.

Insider Transactions at Virgin Money UK

In related news, insider David Duffy sold 71,341 shares of Virgin Money UK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 168 ($2.13), for a total value of £119,852.88 ($152,116.87). Company insiders own 19.88% of the company’s stock.

About Virgin Money UK

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; risk management; asset and invoice finance services; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

