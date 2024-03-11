Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Shares Bought by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,060 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN owned about 0.23% of Virtu Financial worth $6,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 15,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 171,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VIRT. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.

Virtu Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $19.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.25. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $21.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.38.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.13). Virtu Financial had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $535.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.57%.

Insider Activity at Virtu Financial

In other news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.21 per share, with a total value of $810,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 584,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,468,779.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Featured Articles

