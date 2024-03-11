Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 13th

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th.

Vishay Intertechnology has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years. Vishay Intertechnology has a payout ratio of 20.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Vishay Intertechnology to earn $1.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.5%.

Shares of NYSE:VSH opened at $23.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.32. Vishay Intertechnology has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $30.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.29 and a 200 day moving average of $23.34.

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $785.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.15 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 14,846 shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $330,026.58. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 42,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,687.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 76,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 4,902 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,204,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $340,490,000 after purchasing an additional 68,418 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter valued at $352,000. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter valued at about $357,000. Finally, Mountaineer Partners Management LLC raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC now owns 2,123,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,904,000 after buying an additional 28,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

