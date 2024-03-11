Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Vista Gold Stock Down 5.2 %

Vista Gold stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. Vista Gold has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.39. The stock has a market cap of $54.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.59.

Get Vista Gold alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Vista Gold by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 497,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 150,869 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vista Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Vista Gold by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,806,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 71,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Vista Gold by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 29.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.