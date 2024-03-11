Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

VYGR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Voyager Therapeutics Stock Down 0.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:VYGR opened at $9.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $508.79 million, a P/E ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.86. Voyager Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.06 and a twelve month high of $14.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VYGR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $980,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $137,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $109,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 188.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 11,970 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $279,000. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It also develops VY-FXN01 to treat Friedreich's ataxia; superoxide dismutase 1 gene silencing program for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and GBA1 gene replacement program to treat Parkinson's disease.

