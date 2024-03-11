Walleye Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Walleye Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 217,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,773 shares during the period. Sun Communities accounts for about 0.1% of Walleye Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.17% of Sun Communities worth $25,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 120.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SUI traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $133.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,699. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.74 and a 1-year high of $143.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.16, a P/E/G ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 326.32%.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $65,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,724,092. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $129.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

