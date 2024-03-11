Walleye Capital LLC Has $17.33 Million Stock Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 411.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 365,745 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.20% of CubeSmart worth $17,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 332.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CUBE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.55.

Shares of CUBE stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.76. 416,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,562,837. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.36. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.69. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $33.17 and a 12 month high of $48.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

