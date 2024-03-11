Walleye Capital LLC Has $20.11 Million Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Walleye Capital LLC trimmed its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,095,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,292 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $20,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $12,864,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 83.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Healthpeak Properties

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 18,000 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.71 per share, for a total transaction of $300,780.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,620. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Healthpeak Properties stock traded up $0.35 on Monday, hitting $17.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,979,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,814,412. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.34. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $15.24 and a one year high of $24.46.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $553.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.77 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 214.29%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Further Reading

