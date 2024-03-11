Walleye Capital LLC Has $20.11 Million Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Walleye Capital LLC trimmed its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,095,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,292 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $20,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter worth about $12,864,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter worth about $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 83.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on PEAK. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.05.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

PEAK stock traded up $0.35 on Monday, reaching $17.10. 9,979,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,814,412. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.24 and a 12 month high of $24.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $553.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 214.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.71 per share, with a total value of $300,780.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Further Reading

