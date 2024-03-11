Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Shares Bought by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 33.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 4,220.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 189.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Warrior Met Coal news, Director Alan H. Schumacher acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.15 per share, for a total transaction of $116,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,200.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal Trading Down 6.9 %

HCC traded down $4.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.75. 561,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,043. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.36. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.97 and a 1-year high of $69.97. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.09.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.67). Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 28.55%. The company had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Warrior Met Coal’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.48%.

About Warrior Met Coal

(Free Report)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.